Reese Report | Peace Love & Justice If You Want It 05/07/2022

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They're going to shut usnagain, via the UN.
The 2020 lock down was a beta test to see how compliant we are. Another lock down, and plandemic, is coming. just say no to lock downs, no to mandates.
Greg Reese, Reese Report 05/07/2022
https://gregreese.substack.com/
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://reesereport.com/