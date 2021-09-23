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Deborah Conrad témoigne de la QUANTITÉ MASSIVE d'ÉVÈNEMENTS INDÉSIRABLES NON SIGNALÉS dans les Hôpitaux US
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21 views • September 23, 2021
Les effets secondaires non rapportés en milieu hospitalier
Pour la première fois en version originale + sous-titrage en 🇫🇷 Français par/pour LeLibrePenseur.org
L'assistante de médecin hospitalier, Deborah Conrad, a témoigné de la quantité massive d'événements indésirables non signalés dans les hôpitaux. Elle a également enregistré un appel téléphonique avec le président de son hôpital dont elle partage l'audio dans ce témoignage.
Source vidéo : @LeLibrePenseur.org
https://odysee.com/@LeLibrePenseur.org:2/Video-2021-09-21-23-19-45-1:b
Pour la première fois en version originale + sous-titrage en 🇫🇷 Français par/pour LeLibrePenseur.org
L'assistante de médecin hospitalier, Deborah Conrad, a témoigné de la quantité massive d'événements indésirables non signalés dans les hôpitaux. Elle a également enregistré un appel téléphonique avec le président de son hôpital dont elle partage l'audio dans ce témoignage.
Source vidéo : @LeLibrePenseur.org
https://odysee.com/@LeLibrePenseur.org:2/Video-2021-09-21-23-19-45-1:b
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