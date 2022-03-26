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The Perfect Triangle #89 - 25 March 2022 - Guests: Dennis Cimino + John Percent
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177 views • March 26, 2022
No-holds-barred truth tellers Dennis Cimino + John Percent join the show to drill down into the synagogue of satan's globalist war against decent humans. The farce in the Ukraine, the scamdemic, the traitorous federal government... for whom the bell tolls!
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