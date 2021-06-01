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The World Economic Forum's latest simulation 'fits' with their Great Reset Agenda
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120 views • June 01, 2021
Sky News Australia - 28 May 2021
Sky News host Cory Bernardi says the World Economic Forum's latest simulation on a cyber attack that will shutdown the world economy "fits with their Great Reset Agenda".
"Imagine how quickly society would disintegrate if electricity, water, fuel and other essentials were shut down due to a cyber attack," Mr Bernardi said.
"We'd have a new collective enemy to unite against while of course demanding that government save us all."
Mr Bernardi said the WEF appeared to identify the problems they find as needing a "global centralisation of power".
"It seems that every problem identified by this mob and their allies in the international bureaucracy requires the global centralisation of power and decision making.
"And this latest simulation neatly fits with their Great Reset agenda."
Sky News host Cory Bernardi says the World Economic Forum's latest simulation on a cyber attack that will shutdown the world economy "fits with their Great Reset Agenda".
"Imagine how quickly society would disintegrate if electricity, water, fuel and other essentials were shut down due to a cyber attack," Mr Bernardi said.
"We'd have a new collective enemy to unite against while of course demanding that government save us all."
Mr Bernardi said the WEF appeared to identify the problems they find as needing a "global centralisation of power".
"It seems that every problem identified by this mob and their allies in the international bureaucracy requires the global centralisation of power and decision making.
"And this latest simulation neatly fits with their Great Reset agenda."
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