Trump: Bat Shit Crazy or Compromised with Children on Film?

This Week on Judeo-Masonic Theater

Usury, Taxation, Asset Stripping & Greed...

Bat Shit Crazy or Compromised with Children on Film?

Trump Puts "America First" With Iran War, Closed Strait of Hormuz & Recession Worry, Pam Bondi’s Tumultuous Tenure as Trump's Attorney General, Jon Stewart on the Iran War's Monthaversary & Desi on Kristi Noem's Double-D Life

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