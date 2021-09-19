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COVID-19 Patients are MURDERED Just Like FREDDIE MERCURY 😡
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34 views • September 19, 2021
The two studies that Anthony Fauci cited to green light Remdesivir prove that he’s trying to kill people. Check in your country: Are they using Remdesivir? That's why they're dying! It's not COVID-19. Just like Fauci killed Freddie Mercury and others in the 80s and 90s, he's doing the exact same thing to COVID-19 patients today 😡
A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993
Compassionate Use of Remdesivir for Patients with Severe Covid-19
https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2007016
Mirrored from Greg Reese at https://reesereport.com
https://banned.video/watch?id=6144d5dbd0af0008a410e252
A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993
Compassionate Use of Remdesivir for Patients with Severe Covid-19
https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2007016
Mirrored from Greg Reese at https://reesereport.com
https://banned.video/watch?id=6144d5dbd0af0008a410e252
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