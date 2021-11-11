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TvNi = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Nov. 9, " Vaxx Mandates: a holy war?" first 13 minutes...
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50 views • November 11, 2021
At 13 minutes, my computer crashed. Yikes!
Watch most of show - in progress - from 9 minutes on at https://www.bitchute.com/video/rQgeyRCZT7Es/ - unedited, due to 'puter problems...
But, rejoice! - the info is top notch - not to be missed. Scott and Holly are hot, and Jim is spot on.
Watch most of show - in progress - from 9 minutes on at https://www.bitchute.com/video/rQgeyRCZT7Es/ - unedited, due to 'puter problems...
But, rejoice! - the info is top notch - not to be missed. Scott and Holly are hot, and Jim is spot on.
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