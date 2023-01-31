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The open source AI system, Chat GPS explains to the Nelson Walters Channel what dangers lurk for mankind when a satanic madman like the Antichrist controls the worlds AI. Watch this fascinating video to discover what AI reveals about itself if it falls into the hands of the Antichrist.
This video was produced by John Shackleford of the Nelson Walters video team.
Original Video Link: https://youtu.be/HtPUmtkw3UM
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