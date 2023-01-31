Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AI System Itself Explains Dangers of When Antichrist Controls AI
73 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published Yesterday |

The open source AI system, Chat GPS explains to the Nelson Walters Channel what dangers lurk for mankind when a satanic madman like the Antichrist controls the worlds AI. Watch this fascinating video to discover what AI reveals about itself if it falls into the hands of the Antichrist.

This video was produced by John Shackleford of the Nelson Walters video team.

Original Video Link: https://youtu.be/HtPUmtkw3UM 

Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com 🇺🇸

Donate on Locals at https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com 

Follow us on Social Media ⬇️

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC or @APFGAC

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC 

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
aiartificial intelligenceend timesantichristamerican patriots for god and countryamerican patriots apparelsigns of the timesopen source aichat gpsnelson waltersjohn shacklefordthe dangers of ai

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket