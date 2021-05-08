© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Mockingbird: CIA Control of Mainstream Media - The Full Story
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • May 08, 2021
(((Subscribe))) now for more! http://bit.ly/1QHJwaK CIA's control of mainstream media exposed. It's not a conspiracy theory, it's a conspiracy fact that the Central Intelligence Agency pays off reporters, producers and the heads of most major media outlets in America. Media analyst Mark Dice has the story. © 2016 by Mark Dice
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.