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Taped Confession, Election Fraud Nuke: Explosive Evidence of PA Fraud "Bigger than Watergate."
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239 views • April 09, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
We all know the 2020 election was rigged. It's astounding that more details as to how are still coming to light. Trial attorney Stefanie Lambert joined the Stew Peters show on Friday, sharing undeniable evidence of the crimes committed in Pennsylvania, specifically Philadelphia.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10avsw-taped-confession-election-fraud-nuke-explosive-evidence-of-pa-fraud-bigger-.html
We all know the 2020 election was rigged. It's astounding that more details as to how are still coming to light. Trial attorney Stefanie Lambert joined the Stew Peters show on Friday, sharing undeniable evidence of the crimes committed in Pennsylvania, specifically Philadelphia.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10avsw-taped-confession-election-fraud-nuke-explosive-evidence-of-pa-fraud-bigger-.html
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