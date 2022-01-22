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OUCH! Famed Civil Rights Attorney Slams Democrats Over These Lies In New Voting Rights Bill
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120 views • January 22, 2022
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, If you believe Democrats, you might think there are huge parts of the American population who are not allowed to vote. This is of course, not true, but when has truth ever stopped Democrats before now?
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