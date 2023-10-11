Create New Account
DISGUSTING BLM Chicago sides WITH Hamas terrorist paragliders
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Oct 11, 2023


Despite how easy it has been to see the atrocities of the Hamas terrorists, demonstrations have broken out across America and the world IN SUPPORT of Hamas. And some are showing their true colors, like BLM Chicago, which posted a graphic of a Palestinian paraglider in reference to the Hamas paragliders who executed hundreds of civilians at a music festival. They're not just for "Palestinian liberation," Glenn argues. They're cheering on the violent destruction of the Jews in Israel. "You have one last chance to pick a side," Glenn says. And the choice has never been more clear.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXeUq_JbK7U

Keywords
chicagoblmisraelpalestinewarterroristsglenn beckhamasparagliders

