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Glenn Beck-- You WON'T BELIEVE this solution for inflation from the New York Times
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61 views • February 11, 2022
The New York Times recently proposed a new solution to fix America’s inflation crisis: MORE CONTROL. That’s right…they say our inflation issue isn’t due to the Fed’s massive printing or the government’s massive spending, but rather a lack of price and labor controls from the Congressional Budget Office. Glenn explains what this means, why it makes NO sense, and what this kind of control would look like in YOUR life…
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