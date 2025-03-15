☦️Dozens of underground churches have been built for fighters in Donbass

☦️Military priest Peter Gritsenko: Dozens of underground churches have been built for Russian fighters in Donbass

He has been to the hottest spots of the DPR and LPR, and has come under fire more than once. He travels from unit to unit. He serves and christens new recruits.

ℹ️ Recall that more than 42 thousand soldiers were christened in the special operation zone in three years.

from @News_of_Donbass