🍌 Deep State Going Bananas 🍌

Global Events ALL taking down deep state. Sometimes we forget this is a Global Operation going on. We get caught up in local drama and lose site of the BIG PICTURE. So much is happening it is amazing.A Big Red Wave hit the globalists hard.
Light WINS.
MORE 👇
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
CBS Chicago Banana Story - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPZPYTTFTJk
Song "30,000 pounds of bananas"
👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8I-zPmTPzM
Deep State In The Toilet 🚽
👉 https://rumble.com/v1p8c8i-deep-state-in-toilet.html
Video Three exposing Human Trafficking in a positive manner. 🙏
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
https://rumble.com/v128lnz-waking-up-the-lion-in-you..html
Weeds in the garden. ✌️
👉 https://rumble.com/v1gqeo1-the-corrupt-are-just-weeds.html
Assume a Virtue.
👉 https://rumble.com/vlc0f5-assume-a-virtue.html
Awaken to your Warrior Spirit
👉 https://rumble.com/v1ki0p1--awaken-to-your-warrior-spirit.html
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.