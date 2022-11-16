🍌 Deep State Going Bananas 🍌

Global Events ALL taking down deep state. Sometimes we forget this is a Global Operation going on. We get caught up in local drama and lose site of the BIG PICTURE. So much is happening it is amazing.​A Big Red Wave hit the globalists hard.

Light WINS.

MORE 👇

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏





CBS Chicago Banana Story - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPZPYTTFTJk

Song "30,000 pounds of bananas"

👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8I-zPmTPzM





Deep State In The Toilet 🚽

👉 https://rumble.com/v1p8c8i-deep-state-in-toilet.html





Video Three exposing Human Trafficking in a positive manner. 🙏

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420



https://rumble.com/v128lnz-waking-up-the-lion-in-you..html



Weeds in the garden. ✌️

👉 https://rumble.com/v1gqeo1-the-corrupt-are-just-weeds.html





Assume a Virtue.

👉 https://rumble.com/vlc0f5-assume-a-virtue.html



Awaken to your Warrior Spirit

👉 https://rumble.com/v1ki0p1--awaken-to-your-warrior-spirit.html





𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3

Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏



