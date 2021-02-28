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GOD, GUNS, & GUTS
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130 views • February 28, 2021
March is very likely to bring in THE WINDS OF CHANGE and many will look to us for answers. We know the truth and loved ones will look to us for answers. GOOD vs EVIL will be their choice. They may end up war causalities, but that is out of our hands. Stay in prayer, keep your head on a swivel, keep your guns loaded. God Bless us all.
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