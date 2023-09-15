Create New Account
Intense Conflict Unfolds in Russia's Rabotino-Verbovoye section as Enemy Tries to Advance against Russia's Drones
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Fighters say that the Ukrainian armed forces are practically not using armoured vehicles for attacks, but are trying to advance in groups on foot.

The Russian special forces "Osman" are actively using FPV drones here, and the main targets are lightly armoured vehicles

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

