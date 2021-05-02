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Dr. Christiane Northrup exposes the danger of the covid vaccines
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6730 views • May 02, 2021
Dr. Christiane Northrup exposes the danger of the covid vaccines
She is a board certified obstetrics & gynecology physician.
Dr. Christiane Northrup, Full Speech at the Health & Freedom Conference, Tulsa, OK. April 16, 2021.
Source: https://www.facebook.com/dean.....r.coakley.1/videos/1
All credit to the original creators of the video.
This Content Is Mirrored - as a service to protect and share the truth.
Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Christiane Northrup, Full Speech, Health & Freedom Conference in Tulsa, OK.
She is a board certified obstetrics & gynecology physician.
Dr. Christiane Northrup, Full Speech at the Health & Freedom Conference, Tulsa, OK. April 16, 2021.
Source: https://www.facebook.com/dean.....r.coakley.1/videos/1
All credit to the original creators of the video.
This Content Is Mirrored - as a service to protect and share the truth.
Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Christiane Northrup, Full Speech, Health & Freedom Conference in Tulsa, OK.
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