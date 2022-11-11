Create New Account
Garden Reflections : Pumpkins, Squash and my new diet
Adventures in reality
Published 17 days ago

Our new squash plot had mixed results this season. Gophers, temperature and fertlization issues. We discuss what we could do better next year to improve our pumpkin and squash success. Also, new diet! Is it helping?! Thank you for watching!



preppinggardeninghomesteadingorganic farmingpreparedness

