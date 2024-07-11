Ann Vandersteel and Operation Burning Edge - Exposing the mass migrant INVASION and TAKEOVER of America

- Rebirthing the US Republic, challenging the current corrupt system, and restoring power to the people. (0:01)

- Political violence, presidential immunity, and potential unrest in America. (8:06)

- Border security and human trafficking. (14:14)

- US-NGO collaboration in Panama, exposing human trafficking and abuse. (17:38)

- The potential collapse of the US dollar and its impact on the world economy. (23:40)

- The potential collapse of the US dollar as the global reserve currency and the potential benefits of a new currency backed by gold. (30:49)

- Government corruption, pension crisis, and personal preparedness. (36:43)

- EPA's actions, including toxic chemical use and lawsuits. (42:48)

- Financial shift, Texas Stock Exchange, and emergency communication tools. (48:41)





Learn more at: https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/operation-burning-edge-premium-pack