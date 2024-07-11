Ann Vandersteel and Operation Burning Edge - Exposing the mass migrant INVASION and TAKEOVER of America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Rebirthing the US Republic, challenging the current corrupt system, and restoring power to the people. (0:01)
- Political violence, presidential immunity, and potential unrest in America. (8:06)
- Border security and human trafficking. (14:14)
- US-NGO collaboration in Panama, exposing human trafficking and abuse. (17:38)
- The potential collapse of the US dollar and its impact on the world economy. (23:40)
- The potential collapse of the US dollar as the global reserve currency and the potential benefits of a new currency backed by gold. (30:49)
- Government corruption, pension crisis, and personal preparedness. (36:43)
- EPA's actions, including toxic chemical use and lawsuits. (42:48)
- Financial shift, Texas Stock Exchange, and emergency communication tools. (48:41)
Learn more at: https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/operation-burning-edge-premium-pack