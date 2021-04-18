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Ancient Hopi Wisdom Drums in on Climate Change Global Warming
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294 views • April 18, 2021
Ancient Hopi Wisdom Drums in on Climate Change Global Warming
Asa Rogers was Hopi. At his retirement party he was given a 22 caliber rifle. When he unwrapped it his eyes lit up , he raised the rifle over his head and yelled "kill Navajo's".....the room went crazy
photos are from the Hopi reservation in Northern Arizona
Greta the Grinch image by Jimmy Walker
Asa Rogers was Hopi. At his retirement party he was given a 22 caliber rifle. When he unwrapped it his eyes lit up , he raised the rifle over his head and yelled "kill Navajo's".....the room went crazy
photos are from the Hopi reservation in Northern Arizona
Greta the Grinch image by Jimmy Walker
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