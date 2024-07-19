BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TIDAL WAVES and EARTHQUAKES COMING to AMERICA the BABYLON
End the global reset
End the global reset
73 followers
2
9 months ago

I am showing when three instances in last days prophecy where America and around the world is going to suffer massive tidal waves and earthquakes on a regular basis and that is about to begin. why do I say that,? because we are in the last days and these are the big events as I am seeing the scripture that will kick it all off. unless I am wrong. but I do not think so and I will show you in this lesson just why and where the verses are that says so

for questions or comment you can email me at [email protected]

for more biblical study and prophecy and where we are heading in these last days you can go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
