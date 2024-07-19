TIDAL WAVES and EARTHQUAKES COMING to AMERICA the BABYLON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am showing when three instances in last days prophecy where America and around the world is going to suffer massive tidal waves and earthquakes on a regular basis and that is about to begin. why do I say that,? because we are in the last days and these are the big events as I am seeing the scripture that will kick it all off. unless I am wrong. but I do not think so and I will show you in this lesson just why and where the verses are that says so
for questions or comment you can email me at [email protected]
for more biblical study and prophecy and where we are heading in these last days you can go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com