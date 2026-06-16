🤡Trump on Ukraine We have nothing to do with it, we just sell them weapons

Trump on Ukraine:





This has no impact on us other than that we sell weapons. We are thousands of miles away.

Adding:

Trump met with Zelensky (why is Zelensky at G7?)



He said now he is focused on the Ukrainian settlement, with Iran receding to the background.

Adding:

Wallstreet Journal: EXCLUSIVE | The Trump-Iran deal allows Tehran to immediately begin selling oil upon signing, with banking and transport sanctions waived to facilitate exports.



Per the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. will allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel, with waivers of sanctions on oil sales taking effect immediately upon signing and covering banking, transportation and insurance needed to facilitate sales.



An Iranian supertanker carrying crude oil left the port of Chabahar, crossed the U.S. blockade and was sailing out of the Gulf of Oman Tuesday with its location tracker active.



A senior U.S. official said the deal is structured so Iran gets immediate oil sales relief, but sustained broader relief is tied to Iran's performance on opening the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear program. Iran has said it wanted $12 billion up front and $24 billion during the 60-day negotiation.

Adding: (Israel keeps striking Lebanon). tried to upload video, too short)

Iran's Khatam al‑Anbiya Central Headquarters:



The terrorist army of the Zionist regime has violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon 84 times in the past two days after the US president announced the end of the war, and continues its crimes and killings of the oppressed people of Lebanon.



It is warned that if the child-killing army of the Zionist regime does not cease its mischief in southern Lebanon, it should expect a harsh response from the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.