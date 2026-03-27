(Also adding, after video description: ⚠️ URGENT: warning from Iran to 6 countries)

The attack against American terrorist soldiers will continue until their complete withdrawal from Muslim lands

IRGC Public Relations: Continuing the wave 84 of True Promise 4 on Friday night, the IRGC Navy today launched a surprise combined missile and drone attack on several gathering centers of Zionist American terrorists on Bubiyan Island (Kuwait).

In this attack, a large number of American terrorist marines were annihilated with various destructive drones and ballistic missiles, and the killed and wounded terrorists were transferred to the "Saleh Al-Sabah", "Mohammed Al-Ahmad", and "Ali Al-Salem" hospitals.

Field sources reported the complete quarantine of these hospitals with no acceptance or discharge of Kuwaiti patients and treatment of wounded terrorists, which has also caused protests among the Kuwaiti people.

The IRGC Navy announced that the attack against American terrorist soldiers will continue with crushing and breaking attacks anywhere in this region until their complete removal from Muslim lands.

And victory is only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.

Adding:

⚠️ URGENT: Iran has issued direct warnings to workers and residents near steel facilities in six countries to evacuate immediately.

The targeted facilities:

🇮🇱 Israel — Yehuda Steel, Ashdod

🇧🇭 Bahrain — Foulath (SULB & GIC), Al-Hidd

🇦🇪 UAE — Emirates Steel Arkan, Abu Dhabi

🇰🇼 Kuwait — United Steel Industrial Co., Shuaiba

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia — Hadeed (SABIC), Al-Jubail

🇶🇦 Qatar — Qatar Steel, Mesaieed

The warning states these facilities have become "direct and legitimate military targets" and may be struck within the coming hours. All workers, citizens, and residents in the vicinity are ordered to evacuate immediately.

The IRGC Air Force Commander said this morning the response will no longer be "an eye for an eye."

More: ”Israel has hit 2 of Iran's largest steel factories, a power plant and civilian nuclear sites” — Iran’s FM Araghchi

“Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy”

“Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes”

And: Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf on Trump's repeated claims of peace talks and imminent deals:

"They've spammed so much fake news trying to push energy prices down that the market's just numb now. Nobody's buying it anymore."

Jawboning only works when markets believe you.