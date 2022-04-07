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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/07/2022
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20 views • April 07, 2022
The leftist government has been destroying America for some time now, and finally someone in America is fighting back. Giving what Biden wants, but, NOT HOW HE WANTS IT. Governor Abbott of Texas is going to be starting his new things today. Biden won't like it, but it may get across a point that HE IS WRONG.
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