© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AVERAGE DEATHS PER MILLION PEOPLE CLIMBS SHARPLY IN MANY COUNTRIES RIGHT AFTER THE COVID VAXX
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • May 08, 2021
Watch as this goes from country to country with each country showing a sharp increase in deaths after they starting jabbing everyone. Keep in mind this is after a year of Covid where everybody who died was a covid death. This is very telling and we have not seen anything yet I am afraid.
Doctor says no vaccinated people allowed in his office due to shedding: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Source: Covid Lie VIA JIM CRENSHAW
Doctor says no vaccinated people allowed in his office due to shedding: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Source: Covid Lie VIA JIM CRENSHAW
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.