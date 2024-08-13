Coerced Consent, John Rich, Toby Keith, “General Flynn”, War Is A Racket

SR 2024-08-09 The John Rich Effect

* Johnny’s down to only two “social networking” venues.

* Coerced consent will not absolve these criminals.

* Did “chemtrails” cause flooding in Johnny’s basement?

* Fedsurrection Brian Gamble: f_cktard on a GoPro.

* Can David Parker create his own reality?

* Will Johnny quit simply because “Zoom” requires his consent to spy on his streams and eventually delete him?

* Johnny’s moving: here’s what we know.

* J is for Jennifer says Anatoli is screaming at her over Rich John.

* Is John Rich legit? He happens to be communicating something very fresh on Johnny’s mind.

* This is the Bishop the Jesuits will sacrifice to protect their Queen.”

* Toby Keith is...was...proud to promote false flags.

* The most dangerous demographic.

* What is the General Flynn Dance?

* Who are the Purple Pills?

* Is there such a thing as “too cynical”?

* The false flag that started “World War II” that no-one talks about but everyone admits happened.

* What REALLY went on at Dunkirk?

* What would YOU do if you could take over Hitler’s body in 1942?

* Patton, Montgomery and Sicily were the “Allied” Dunkirk.

* Here’s what blaming “the Jews” will get you.

