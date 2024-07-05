Rick Wiles: God Leads His Saints by Dreams & Visions

Do you know about the dreams and visions the Lord used to guide TruNews? Today, Rick Wiles shares a prophetic sermon detailing the history of the ministry, and the work God has placed on his soul. From humble beginnings to a powerful Christ centered movement, Rick delivers a glimpse of the foundation of the world's premiere Christian StreamCast.





Rick Wiles. Airdate 07/05/2024





