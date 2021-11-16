Dr. David Martin: Who "They" Are - The Names And Faces behind covid HOAX

Dr. David Martin: Who "They" Are - The Names And Faces behind covid HOAXDr. David Martin: Who “They” Are: “The Names and Faces of the People Who Are Killing Humanity| Red Pill Expo 2021MUST WATCH – JUST WATCH AND EVERYTHING IS CLEARTo be honest he's scratching the surface only, not even close but always something for a start.This is a full length presentation of Dr. David Martin’s riveting Red Pill Expo speech reveals the “they” — the names and faces of the people who created this Covid “theater of terror” and who are murdering adults and children with their bio-weapon.Not only does he call out the culprits and put their names on screen, but he divulges how the “mandatory injection” was planned in 2015, and discloses the hidden sponsoring corporations that are behind it all.He also discusses how the evidence will be released through the block-chain, so these individuals and institutions will finally be held accountable for the their egregious crimes against humanity.“All these fucking prick’s need to be executed” - JensimpsonAnd we CAN't forget all these criminal politicians, murdering people with “covid protocols” deathcare workers, braindead order followers, lying presstitutes and many more, who, helping cabal to destroy our world and future of our children ARE complicit in MASS MURDER and Crimes Against Humanity as well – executions and jail for many of themmirrored from: