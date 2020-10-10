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Trumps Plan, Killer Mike makes a HUGE move, and Plandemic? | A Better Tomorrow
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47 views • October 10, 2020
“2020 combined with Corona Virus, bodies stacking”
This line is from a song that was released in 2013, and it makes you think, is it possible that this pandemic was actually planned?
Yes! The Corona Virus continues to be top news, but today Dave and Simone delve into topics that you will not hear on mainstream media.
An African-American organization sues the United States in Inter-American Commission for the Right to Manage the Coronavirus
Killer Mike has done it again. This time he has partnered with civil rights legend Andrew J. Young and entrepreneur Ryan Glove to launch the country's newest Black-owned bank and financial institution.
This line is from a song that was released in 2013, and it makes you think, is it possible that this pandemic was actually planned?
Yes! The Corona Virus continues to be top news, but today Dave and Simone delve into topics that you will not hear on mainstream media.
An African-American organization sues the United States in Inter-American Commission for the Right to Manage the Coronavirus
Killer Mike has done it again. This time he has partnered with civil rights legend Andrew J. Young and entrepreneur Ryan Glove to launch the country's newest Black-owned bank and financial institution.
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