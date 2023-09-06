Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 6, 2023 - Biden MASKS UP, Whoopi drops OUT, Trump checks IN on vaccines, Dr. Shiva UNLEASHES on the whole charade

0:00 Intro

11:00 Crazy Headlines

19:37 Pediatric Gender Care Services

42:01 Whoopi Goldberg

58:10 Interview with Dr. Shiva





- Delta flight covered in "biohazard" passenger diarrhea

- Canada Air makes passengers sit in vomit residue on seats

- If you don't sit in vomit, you will be added to "no fly" list

- Treasury Direct goes offline due to login #glitch

- United Airlines grounds ALL flights nationwide due to information technology problem

- #Ukraine war costs $100 million PER DAY

- #Pirates are attacking small boats along #California coast

- Federal buildings are 75% EMPTY as government waste knows no bounds

- People are fleeing Illinois more than any other state

- 20% of EV owners switch BACK to gas-powered cars

- #CDC tells vaccine-damaged people to take more jabs!

- Joe Biden is MASKING up again at the White House - total theater

- Quadruple-vaxxed Whoopi Goldberg missing from "The View" low-IQ TV show

- Full interview with Dr. Shiva, running for President of the United States





