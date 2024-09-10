BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blindspot 126 Territorial war terrors in the age of a deterrirorialised digitosphere - what Gaza & Ukraine have in common
Blindspot
Blindspot
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 7 months ago

Blindspot 126 Territorial war terrors in the age of a deterrirorialised digitosphere: what Gaza, West Bank, Kursk, Sudan & Ukraine (etc) conflicts have in common.


Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

8/9/24


Let’s start off with this. The idea was to zoom in on the horrors unfolding not only in Gaza, but the whole of West Asia/Middle East. As we zoomed in on some unquestionably genocidal occurrences, we kept on coming back to the thought that there is one thing that connects not necessarily all, but very many of today’s active conflicts, wars, even insurgencies and terror network activities have in common. But, to show that thing, we’d need to take a few detours, to traverse tracts of thinking sometimes not brought into each other’s proximity.


But, all in good time. For now, let’s go to the original thought of horrors unfolding in West Asia, particularly Gaza and, the West Bank.


But, before we go there - if anyone thinks the USA will behave differently towards Israel under an incumbent President Trump, think again. Reminder, in 2019, following his decision to relocate the US embassy to disputed East Jerusalem, a settlement in the disputed Golan Heights, dedicated to President Trump.


Keywords
terrorismisraeltortureukrainegazaidfapocalypse nowmiddle east crisisterritorial war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy