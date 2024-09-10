Blindspot 126 Territorial war terrors in the age of a deterrirorialised digitosphere - what Gaza & Ukraine have in common

Blindspot 126 Territorial war terrors in the age of a deterrirorialised digitosphere: what Gaza, West Bank, Kursk, Sudan & Ukraine (etc) conflicts have in common.





Let’s start off with this. The idea was to zoom in on the horrors unfolding not only in Gaza, but the whole of West Asia/Middle East. As we zoomed in on some unquestionably genocidal occurrences, we kept on coming back to the thought that there is one thing that connects not necessarily all, but very many of today’s active conflicts, wars, even insurgencies and terror network activities have in common. But, to show that thing, we’d need to take a few detours, to traverse tracts of thinking sometimes not brought into each other’s proximity.





But, all in good time. For now, let’s go to the original thought of horrors unfolding in West Asia, particularly Gaza and, the West Bank.





But, before we go there - if anyone thinks the USA will behave differently towards Israel under an incumbent President Trump, think again. Reminder, in 2019, following his decision to relocate the US embassy to disputed East Jerusalem, a settlement in the disputed Golan Heights, dedicated to President Trump.



