Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump about using the military to force 'vaccinate' everyone ('in a very powerful manor') PRESCRIBE FREEDOM version
channel image
Perfect Society
174 Subscribers
298 views
Published Yesterday

Trump On Tape: I Grab Women "By The Pu**y” - YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhsSzIS84ks

President Trump says the military is ready to distribute the vaccine as soon as it is ready - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emWWHaZQhnU

Coronavirus: Trump looking at using military to distribute COVID-19 vaccine - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5O4bZ842qU

Omicron spreading faster than Delta and vaccinated recovered more likely to be infected WHO chief - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7u3hd564H5c

Keywords
trumpmilitaryvaccinationgenocidecyber attackholocaustdeportationmark of the beastdepopulationmartial lawforcedbill gatespopulation reductionmandatorymass murderforcecoronaviruscovid-19quantum dot tattooenterovirus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket