Circumcision of the Heart

Other videos referenced:
Galatians Unearthed - 21 Part Series - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f&si=HyOzIDZ5SZf_tgGG
Paul On Circumcision - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-gB5DGxQDk&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=94
Tongues of Fire - 3 Part Series - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf7ybkBvjRXWnZJk_bdbIEup&si=-2ynT1vL1D_lkHHE
Why Circumcise Newborn Males Under the New Covenant? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMCOsAb6xnw&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=15
Bible verses covered:
Romans 2:28-29
Deuteronomy 10:12-22; 30:5-6
Jeremiah 4:3-4
Romans 2:25-29
John 16:7
Acts 2:2-4; 10:44-46; 15:8-9
Colossians 2:11
