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Revival! – Revival? – What about God's perspective?
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44 views • May 29, 2022
Prophetic word, given on May 27th late evening during worship
What is revival? Or should we use another word?
...depends on the perspective
What is truly important?
Scriptures:
Joel 2:28
John 3:14-17, 2 Peter 3:9
Matthew 10:29-30, Luke 12:6-7
Job 33:14-18, Numbers 12:6, Zechariah 10:2
Isaiah 57:15
Hebrews 13:8
Isaiah 55:10-11
Matthew 13:3-9; Mark 4:3-20
Revelation 7:9
Matthew 16:24, Mark 8:34, Luke 9:23, Matthew 8:22
John 14:6
Exodus 20:6, Deuteronomy 5:10/ 7:9/ 11:1/ 30:16
John 14:15/ 15:10, 1 John 5:1-3
John 13:1-17
Matthew 14:13-21
Psalm 107:29, Matthew 8:23-26
John 14:12
John 18:36
Luke 24:49, Acts 2:1-4
Jeremiah 31:33, Hebrews 8:10-11
1 Thessalonians 5:19
Isaiah 66:24, Mark 9:42-48
Matthew 28:18-20, (John 8:31)
John 4:35
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-27-gods-perspective-of-revival/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
What is revival? Or should we use another word?
...depends on the perspective
What is truly important?
Scriptures:
Joel 2:28
John 3:14-17, 2 Peter 3:9
Matthew 10:29-30, Luke 12:6-7
Job 33:14-18, Numbers 12:6, Zechariah 10:2
Isaiah 57:15
Hebrews 13:8
Isaiah 55:10-11
Matthew 13:3-9; Mark 4:3-20
Revelation 7:9
Matthew 16:24, Mark 8:34, Luke 9:23, Matthew 8:22
John 14:6
Exodus 20:6, Deuteronomy 5:10/ 7:9/ 11:1/ 30:16
John 14:15/ 15:10, 1 John 5:1-3
John 13:1-17
Matthew 14:13-21
Psalm 107:29, Matthew 8:23-26
John 14:12
John 18:36
Luke 24:49, Acts 2:1-4
Jeremiah 31:33, Hebrews 8:10-11
1 Thessalonians 5:19
Isaiah 66:24, Mark 9:42-48
Matthew 28:18-20, (John 8:31)
John 4:35
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-27-gods-perspective-of-revival/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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