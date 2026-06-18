Prophecies | A LOT CAN HAPPEN IN 3 DAYS - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)WATCH Ginger Ziegler:RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/GingerZieglerMinistries?e9s=src_v1_cmdWEBSITE: https://gingerziegler.com/𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -Amanda Grace June 14,2026https://youtube.com/shorts/zpV9Mi6tJiw?si=j-si_lmT_oI_13OXAndrew Whalen June 15, 2026https://www.youtube.com/live/aaTKP3c2pAA?si=s32GULwhPn2J68z5Biden White House 2024 Vs Trump 2026https://x.com/trumpdailyposts/status/2066340791547806139?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYwVideo of lightening and rainbowhttps://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2065895302796571106/video/1Mauricio Ruffyhttps://x.com/mustangman_tx/status/2066346460745179592?s=46Justin Gaethje Introhttps://x.com/BrandiKruse/status/2066444414801907942/video/1?s=46Justin Gaethje Interviewhttps://youtu.be/7fZ-wtwL0g0?si=e4t9Xu8ChaLn8vjuAmanda Grace June 15, 2026https://www.youtube.com/live/Z2o94NqB5o4?si=CkZ3TCPD__aObF2PHank Kunneman June 14, 2026 (9 am service)https://youtu.be/T28soRJlAokAmanda Grace Received June 5, 2026 and Delivered on June 10, 2026https://youtu.be/zvjBqYUrOFoMike Thompson June 5, 2026https://youtu.be/T6xjkCym78sNicholas Christmas June 14, 2026https://youtu.be/yPLbHO4xqs4Joseph Z June 15, 2026https://www.youtube.com/live/BLjQv1Rl3ow?si=VL0SHVG4ft8jhQP1Dutch Sheets June 12, 2026https://youtu.be/q7lghfSeyaQ-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVERWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: