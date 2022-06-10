Kash Patel | Why Now is the Time to Take Action to Save This Republic

ReAwaken America Tour Momentum Grows and Tour Heads to NY & VA Beach





Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation





The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”





Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





AVAILABLE TICKETS:

*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!

*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!





General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!

Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!

**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/