EXPLOSIVE! 2000 Mules Trailer | A 2020 Election Illegal Vote Harvesting Ring

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EXPLOSIVE New documentary "2000 MULES" shows Surveillance Footage of Ballot Drop Boxes! This upcoming documentary with reveal never before seen footage coming Spring 2022
by Dinesh D'Souza: Watch the new teaser of my upcoming film, "2000 Mules," and go to www.2000mules.com to sign up for movie updates.