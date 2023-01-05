CHP Talks: John Graff—Practical Survival Tools for 2023

January 5, 2023: My guest this week is John Graff, farmer, pastor, instructor, consultant to businesses, governments and community groups. He is Chairman of Living Streams Institute, Inc., a Saskatchewan-based think tank. Living Streams is offering a number of valuable courses and workshops designed to help people become less dependent on government and mainstream supply chains. They offer courses on alternate home heating, producing fuels from biomass, and a host of food production workshops as well as some legal and justice-oriented classes.
For more information on these courses, contact:
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.