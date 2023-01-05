CHP Talks: John Graff—Practical Survival Tools for 2023

January 5, 2023: My guest this week is John Graff, farmer, pastor, instructor, consultant to businesses, governments and community groups. He is Chairman of Living Streams Institute, Inc., a Saskatchewan-based think tank. Living Streams is offering a number of valuable courses and workshops designed to help people become less dependent on government and mainstream supply chains. They offer courses on alternate home heating, producing fuels from biomass, and a host of food production workshops as well as some legal and justice-oriented classes.

For more information on these courses, contact:

[email protected]





