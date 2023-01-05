Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHP Talks: John Graff—Practical Survival Tools for 2023
39 views
channel image
CHP Canada
Published 17 hours ago |

January 5, 2023: My guest this week is John Graff, farmer, pastor, instructor, consultant to businesses, governments and community groups. He is Chairman of Living Streams Institute, Inc., a Saskatchewan-based think tank. Living Streams is offering a number of valuable courses and workshops designed to help people become less dependent on government and mainstream supply chains. They offer courses on alternate home heating, producing fuels from biomass, and a host of food production workshops as well as some legal and justice-oriented classes.

For more information on these courses, contact:

[email protected]


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomsheepcanningdiygardeningchickensfarmingenergyjusticelegalcommunitychp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorfuelcattleheatingchartersurvival toolssaskatchewanchp talksworkshopsjohn graffliving streamssurvival courses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket