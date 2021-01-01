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Shocking interview: Mathematician Reveals Over 500,000 'Phantom Voters' Discovered in PA
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58 views • January 01, 2021
Just one month ago, Mr. Pitton testified at the Arizona voter fraud hearing, where he claimed that up to 300,000 fake people voted in the AZ election.
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