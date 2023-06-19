Create New Account
The SV40 DNA Was Planted In The BioWeapon Injections!
Published 21 hours ago
SV40 has been linked to cancer in humans, including mesotheliomas, lymphomas, and cancers of the brain and bone. In 2002, the Lancet published evidence linking polio vaccines contaminated with SV40 to Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. According to the authors, the vaccine may be responsible for up to 50 percent of the 55,000 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cases diagnosed each year.
The level of contamination varies depending on the platform used to measure it, but no matter which method is used, the level of DNA contamination is significantly higher than the regulatory limits in both Europe and the United States. The highest level of DNA contamination found was 30 percent.
The finding of DNA means the mRNA COVID-19 shots may have the ability to alter the human genome.

