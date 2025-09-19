President Trump doubles down on Putin letting him down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"He (Putin) has let me down. He is killing many people. He is losing more people than he is killing" while claiming "Russian soldiers are being killed at a higher rate than the Ukrainian soldiers."
Trump is either lying, stupid or badly misinformed or a combination of all 3, take your pick
Source @Real World News
