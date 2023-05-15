Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We Need Strong Political Leaders | Sean Parnell Battleground [clip]
6 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

We Need Strong Political Leaders

If there was any doubt before, the government's response to COVID revealed an extreme lack of strong and ethical leadership. Jake Bequette and Sean Parnell discuss the importance of political leaders standing firm in their beliefs, especially when those beliefs are unpopular among the media and political/cultural elites.


source:

https://rumble.com/v2ne8hm-we-need-strong-political-leaders.html

Keywords
podcastsean parnellbattlegroundstrong political leadersjake bequette

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket