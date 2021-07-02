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A Covid vaccine team turned up in an Indian village, appears it didn't end well for them.
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661 views • July 02, 2021
A Covid vaccine team turned up in an Indian village, appears it didn't end well for them.
https://twitter.com/DaveNestor22/status/1410681718915350530?s=20
WAY TO GO INDIA. Beat them the fuck off, thats what this will come to!
https://twitter.com/DaveNestor22/status/1410681718915350530?s=20
WAY TO GO INDIA. Beat them the fuck off, thats what this will come to!
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