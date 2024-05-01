Create New Account
Big Sign: Antichrist Soon to Arrive 05/01/2024
channel image
The Prophecy Club
712 Subscribers
173 views
Published Yesterday

With this new information we can see that the antichrist is soon to arrive. Part of the motivation for Israel to give the Palestinians a State, is in the agreement to get access back to the Tempe area – so that they can start animal sacrifices again. Red Heifers has arrived in Israel. Securing an unblemished Red Heifer is key to the first steps of restarting the Temple Service. This will allow Jews to pray at the Temple Mount which has not been done in over 2000 years.

Keywords
antichristhamasjudgmentprophecy clubstan johnsonred heifersprophecy with stansoon to arive

