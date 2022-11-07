Augustinian Calvinism Pt.2

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In Part 2 : I show the real Decree of God before the foundation of the world. There is no "Secret Will Of God," it has been revealed. His "Presciptive Will" is the same as His Secret Will. If the Lord commands all men to repent ( His prescriptive will ), but His Secret Will is that only the Elect can repent??