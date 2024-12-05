CHP Talks: Kris Sims—End Wasteful Government Spending!

December 5, 2024: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. She exposes extravagant federal government waste in many departments, including millions of dollars spent on podcasts that nobody listens to, raises and bonuses awarded to bureaucrats in failing departments and agencies, ‘sex toys’ tours in foreign countries and billions in welfare handed out to large multinational corporations. We also touch on the self-serving attempt to extend the timing of the next election so that dozens of MPs will qualify for their lavish pensions even if their constituents vote them out.





