Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Soy Protein Side Effects, Danger, Myths & Benefits
148 views
channel image
bestpricenutrition
Published Friday |

John discusses the differences with soy protein. He also talks about the reported side effects, benefits and myths.



References: Kurzer, Mindy S. Hormonal Effects of Soy in Premenopausal Women and Men J. Nutr. March 1, 2002 vol. 132 no. 3 570S-573S http://jn.nutrition.org/content/132/3/570S.long Kalman D., et al. Effect of protein source and resistance training on body composition and sex hormones. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2007 Jul 23;4:4. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17908338 Hamilton-Reeves JM, et al. Clinical studies show no effects of soy protein or isoflavones on reproductive hormones in men: results of a meta-analysis. Fertil Steril. 2010 Aug;94(3):997-1007. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19524224 Messina M., et al. Effects of soy protein and soybean isoflavones on thyroid function in healthy adults and hypothyroid patients: a review of the relevant literature. Thyroid. 2006 Mar;16(3):249-58. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16571087

Keywords
soymenopauseestrogenthyroid functionisoflavonessoy estrogenreproductive hormones

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket