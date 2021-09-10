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The Legend of Whorra (Part 4 of 4) [E;R Archival Re-Upload]
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0 view • September 10, 2021
Original Upload Date: Sep 16, 2015
Original Description:
"If you haven't noticed by now, Legend of Korra is essentially fanfiction.
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
Track List (in order of appearance):
Assassination Classroom OST Vol. 1 - Track 18: エレクトリック会議
Kiseijuu OST - Track 15: LESSON1
Mahouka OST Vol. 1 - Track 7: コミカル4
Yello - Oh Yeah
Assassination Classroom OST Vol. 1 - Track 19: 解き明かされる謎
ilan Bluestone & Jerome Isma-Ae - Under My Skin
Kiseijuu OST - Track 4: GALAXY
Kuroko no Basket OST Vol. 1 - Track 25: Steal
Assassination Classroom OST Vol. 1 - Track 17: 律
Carl Orff - O Fortuna - Carmina Burana"
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video:https:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_YlIu-eJvU
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Original Description:
"If you haven't noticed by now, Legend of Korra is essentially fanfiction.
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
Track List (in order of appearance):
Assassination Classroom OST Vol. 1 - Track 18: エレクトリック会議
Kiseijuu OST - Track 15: LESSON1
Mahouka OST Vol. 1 - Track 7: コミカル4
Yello - Oh Yeah
Assassination Classroom OST Vol. 1 - Track 19: 解き明かされる謎
ilan Bluestone & Jerome Isma-Ae - Under My Skin
Kiseijuu OST - Track 4: GALAXY
Kuroko no Basket OST Vol. 1 - Track 25: Steal
Assassination Classroom OST Vol. 1 - Track 17: 律
Carl Orff - O Fortuna - Carmina Burana"
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video:https:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_YlIu-eJvU
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Keywords
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