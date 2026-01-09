BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tornadoes in Oklahoma & Snow in Hawaii: Weather Warfare, Radar Pulses, & Updraft Heating (01-08-2026)
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
100 views • 23 hours ago

HAWAII FROZEN! RARE Winter Snowstorm Buries Mauna Kea & Mauna Loa - Total Chaos Unfolds


Multiple tornadoes struck Oklahoma as a powerful storm system moved through the region. In this report, I look at confirmed tornado activity, Oklahoma’s long-running role in weather modification, unusual radar pulse signatures, and military research documents that discuss heating atmospheric updrafts in severe storms. This is not speculation - it’s a factual examination of storms, systems, and signals worth paying attention to.


(PDF) LEARN MORE HERE: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/ee/53/36/ac05709c93ba8f/US20030085296A1.pdf

Credits to: Alaska Sky Watcher, Seismic Nature, Never Lose Truth & MT

weatherwarfaretornadoes
